Djokovic wins 19th Grand Slam title in French Open final thriller

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) as he celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men's final match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open in Paris on June 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As the shadows swept across Court Philippe Chatrier, Tsitsipas' mood also darkened as he slipped 3-1 down in the decider.
  • As the clock ticked past four hours, he fought off two more break points in the seventh game but Djokovic was not to be denied his latest slice of history taking the glory on his second championship point.

Paris

