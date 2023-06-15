Billie Jean King Cup: Cruising Kenya eye final berth

Group “A” leaders Kenya will qualify for the final of the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III if they beat Nigeria on Friday in their last preliminary round match at Nairobi Club clay courts.

Kenya made light work of Namibia on Thursday, thumping them 3-0 to notch up their fourth straight win after deposing Morocco 2-1, Botswana 3-0 and Uganda 3-0 in the first three days of the 12-nation tournament.

Both the Kenyan and Nigerian camps have predicted a tough match.

Impressive 2018 Kenya Open champion Angella Okutoyi swept aside Theron Liniques 6-1, 6-0 before Cynthia Cheruto secured the match-team with a hard-earned 6-4, 6-2 victory against Lisa Yssel in the second singles.

Roselida Asumwa and Melissa Mwakha finished the job with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Bezuidenhout Joanivia/Leandre Nabia in doubles.

Morocco moved to second with three wins and one loss after beating Nigeria 3-0 on Thursday.

Nigerians were on top going into the fourth day with three victories. They dropped to third after they lost against Morocco.

Kenyan captain Francis Rogoi was delighted with the performance of his team.

“All the three matches were good. The girls had prepared well,” he said.

“We are expecting a good challenge from Nigeria, but the girls are ready,” said Rogoi.