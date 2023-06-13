Kipyegon, Ababu watch as Kenya down Bostwana in Billie Jean Cup

US-based Angella Okutoyi and Alicia Owegi Tuesday inspired Kenya to continue with their good run at the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III as the hosts made it two wins out two by stopping third seeds Botswana 3-0 at Nairobi Club on Tuesday.

Owegi was first to take to the refurbished clay courts, bouncing from one set down to defeat Cheludo Monnayoo 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles match which lasted two hours and 49 minutes.

Muscle cramp nearly threatened Owegi's participation in tiebreaker as she required some treatment before proceeding with the match watched by hundreds including Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, double world record holder Faith Kipyegon and former New York City Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

Wimbledon Junior Doubles champion Okutoyi then overpowered Chelsea Chakanyuka 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes in an entertaining second singles match where both players displayed great technique in serving.

Okutoyi then partnered with her twin sister, Roselida Asumwa to defeat Kelebogile Monnayoo and Chakanyuka 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles to complete a perfect outing for the hosts, who are seeded 11th.

Kenya outclassed top seeds Morocco 2-1 on Monday in their opening match.