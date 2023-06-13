Ruto awards Faith Kipyegon Sh6m house, Sh5m cash for breaking world records
What you need to know:
- He spoke Tuesday after hosting Faith Kiyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala for breakfast at State House, Nairobi.
Faith Kipyegon will receive Sh5million and a new house worth Sh6 million for breaking two world records, President William Ruto has said.
The President also said that the government will award any athlete Sh5 million for breaking a world record. He spoke Tuesday after hosting Faith Kiyegon, Ferdinand Omanyala and other athletes for breakfast at State House, Nairobi.
The President awarded Omanyala, the Commonwealth and Africa 100m champion, Sh2 million.
Kipyegon set a new world record as well as the national record in 1,500m when she won the Florence Diamond League on June 2 in Italy before breaking the 5,000m world record a week later with an explosive victory in the Paris Diamond League, France.
more follows...