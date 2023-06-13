President Ruto hosts Omanyala, Kipyegon for breakfast at State House

The 1,500 metres and 5,000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon and sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala were Tuesday given a royal welcome by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

First to arrive at State House shortly before 8am was Omanyala, the Commonwealth and Africa 100m champion.

Faith Kipyegon (second right) is received at State House, Nairobi by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Then Kipyegon, who had arrived earlier was ferried from Eldoret to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Kenya Air Force Plane and received by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Nairobi County Governor Johnstone Sakaja.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba (right) receives Faith Kipyegon at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Minstry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports

Kipyegon, who was accompanied by her husband, 2012 London Olympics 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum, her daughter Alyne and their parents, were then chauffeured to State House.

To receive Kipyegon's entourage were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Omanyala, Namwamba and Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei.

"Welcome to State House our champion, we are proud of you," said Gachagua as Omanyala and Namwamba embraced Kipyegon.

Faith Kipyegon (centre) embraces Sports CS Ababu Namwamba (right) at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

"Thank you so much," said Kipyegon, who donned a Team Kenya tracksuit.

Kipyegon, the double Olympic and world 1,500m champion, was then ushered in to State House for the royal breakfast alongside fellow athletes Omanyala, 3,000m steeplechase World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and Commonwealth Games 800m champion, Mary Moraa, two-time world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who is also the three-time world half marathon champion and the 2017 World marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui.

Faith Kipyegon embraces Nairobi County Governor Johnston Sakaja at the Jomo Kenyatta Interantional Airport on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Minstry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports

Kipyegon set a new world record as well as the national record in 1,500m when she won the Florence Diamond League on June 2 in Italy before breaking the 5,000m world record a week later with an explosive victory in the Paris Diamond League, France.

Faith Kipyegon is received by Government officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Minstry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports