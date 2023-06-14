Impressive Kenya hit Uganda in Billie Jean Cup

Kenya Wednesday remained on course for a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III final after blanking Uganda 3-0 in their third match in Pool "A" at Nairobi Club.

USA-based Wimbledon Junior Doubles champion Angella Okutoyi set the pace for the 11th seeds after destroying Patience Athieno 6-0,6-0 in the first singles in just 36 minutes on the newly-refurbished clay courts.

Mbagathi Road Secondary school Form Four student Cynthia Wanjala Cheruto won the second singles by seeing off Winnie Birungi 6-3, 6-0 to give Kenya its third straight victory in the 12-nation tournament where the winner will gain promotion to Europe/Africa Group II next year.

Okutoyi's twin sister Roselida Asumwa, who is a student at Cowley College in the USA, partnered with Zimbabwe-based Form Three student Melissa Mwakha to dominate the doubles 6-2, 6-0 against the Ugandan pair of Athieno and Birung to complete the rout.

Isukuti dancers sung Luwere after Kenya led 5-0 in second set in doubles an indication the was no way back for the for the 10th-seeded Ugandans. In this second set, Kenya benefited a lot from six double faults, but were also great with strong serves.

"It was a tough call for us today, especially because we are a young team playing against an experienced side which is as home. We need to go back home after the tournament and strategize for next year. It's not always easy to play Kenya, but we shall not lose hope because we have two matches to play," said Ugandan coach Edward Odockcen.