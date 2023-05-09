Teen Chemutai ready to lead KCB's title defence

At 18, KCB opposite hitter Pauline Chemutai is confident that she will fill the gap left by Sharon Chepchumba as the defending African Clubs Champions head to Tunisia Thursday morning.

Chepchumba, who was named the Most Valuable Player during the last year’s event also held in Tunisia, is away in Greece with club Aris Hessaloniki.

Chemutai is among the four rookies that were named in the 14-member squad by KCB coach Japheth Munala during the team’s flag-off at Kencom, Nairobi on Tuesday.

The former Kwanthanze Secondary School alumnus while thanking the technical bench for granting her the maiden chance, added that she will be out to make a statement.

“Chepchumba is in her own world. I cannot be her, but I want to create my own niche so that her absence will not be felt. I have trained well and I’m good to go.This is the first time to play at that level but I have the international feeling having participated in the East Africa Secondary School Games when I was at Kwanthanze and so I know what is expected of me,” said Chemutai.

Chemutai is expected to do duty alongside Sharleen Maywa in the right attacking department.

Left attacking trio of Juliana Namutira, Miriam Musa and Faith Cherotich are the other rookies.

Munala is banking on the experienced duo of opposite attacker Mercy Moim and middle blocker and captain Edith Wisa to steer the team to a successful title defence.

“It’s a relatively young team. Some of the players are making their maiden appearance and this might work for or against us, but we are going there to defend the title. Wisa and Moim will play key roles in the team. It’s a dicey situation because we head to Tunisia as the defending champions, but we failed to win the National League title and a lot is expected of us," said Munala, the Malkia Strikers assistant coach.

Wisa, Belinda Barasa, Mildred Cherop and Magadalene Mwende will muscle for the starting line up in the middle position, while Emmaculate Nekesa and Esther Mutinda will play in the setting department.

Josephine Wafula and Lincy Jeruto will do duty in the libero position. Cherop 22, who has played second fiddle to Wisa and Barasa, believes she has come of age.

“I think the centre position will make all the difference for the team this year. Unlike last year;s championship where the team relied more on right attacking department, it’s our time now to make it count,” said Cherop, who used to play handball at Wiyeta Girls Secondary School before she moved to Soweto Academy in 2016.

KCB and national champions Kenya Pipeline will represent the country in the women’s event that serves off on May 12-22, while Kenya Ports Authority will do battle in the men’s version from May 10-21.

KCB Squad

Middle blockers: Belinda Barasa, Mildred Cherop, Edith Wisa and Magadelene Mwende.

Outside hitters: Sharleen Maywa and Pauline Chemutai

Left attackers: Mercy Moim, Juliana Namutira, Miriam Musa and Faith Cherotich

Liberos: Lincy Jeruto and Josephine Wafula.