Munala tips setters Mutinda, Nekesa to steady KCB's ship

KCB Women’s Volleyball Team are now moulding a team around setters Esther Mutinda and Emmaculate Nekesa.

This is after the bankers lost opposite Sharon Chepchumba to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki last year. Chepchumba was instrumental for KCB in the 2022 African Clubs Championship where they defied all odds to reclaim the title they last won in 2006.

KCB coach Japheth Munala said the two setters have a unique way of playing, something he believes will make all the difference at this year's championship set for May 10 to 23 in Tunisia.

"Of course last championship we relied entirely on Chepchumba to deliver the title, but now that she is not here, we have found that safe place in Mutinda and Nekesa.They are all bringing something different and new in their own ways that I believe will help us retain the title.

"Sometimes you can have a good attacker but if you don't have a good setter then all the efforts will count for nothing but when you have good, calm and intelligent setter, she can easily win you the match because she knows who to feed the balls and when...We are a relatively young team with Edith Wisa, Mercy Moim and Lincy Jeruto being the only experienced players in the team but we are optimistic of a better show," said Munala.

Mutinda, who crossed over from national champions Kenya Pipeline this season, was bullish ahead of this year's tournament.

"We have had enough preparations and I think it's down to business .I have been to the clubs championship before while at Pipeline where we won bronze medal. But this is a different team with different dynamics. The pressure is on considering we are the defending champions and my work here is well cut out to ensure we defend the title. There are no two ways about it but to bring the trophy home," said Mutinda.

"The players have put in the work and we are raring to go. I wish my former club all the best but at the end of the day, it will go down to who has done their home work well," added Mutinda.

In the absence of Chepchumba, Munala will rely on Sharleen Maywa and fast rising Pauline Chemtai at opposite.

"Chemtai is coming up pretty well and she is a good addition having been recruited from Kwanthanze Secondary School this year. With the short time we have had, she is now jump serving something that can earn us scores .Maywa on the other hand, has been here for a while and she is aware of what is expected of her," said Munala.

Opposite Phoscah Kasisi will not travel with the team due to a nagging knee injury.

Meanwhile, Bungoma Branch volleyball chairman Vitalis Kong'ani is dead.

Kong'ani, 47, died on Sunday afternoon at the Tayiba Medical Centre in Kisumu County after losing a long battle with pneumonia.

"He has been in and out of the hospital for the better part of last month. But he was later discharged and he sounded ok when we talked on the phone last week. But again, on Friday the condition recurred and he was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he lost the fight this afternoon," said Andrew Khaoya, former Bungoma County men's team coach.