Pipeline coach Gitau hopes to bow out with continental title

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau's contract comes to an end in August 2023, but before then, he wants to leave a legacy by reclaiming the African Clubs Championship title that the team last won in 2005.

Gitau, who joined the Oilers in 2020 after taking over the reins from former Kenyan international Margaret Indakala, led the team to win a bronze medal last year in Tunisia, before reclaiming the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title this year.

Speaking during the team’s flag-off at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) headquarters, Nairobi on Monday morning, Gitau said winning the continental crown in Tunisia will be a befitting gift.

“My contract ends in August and I don’t know what will happen from there, but first things first, I want to leave my own legacy. It has been 18 years of waiting and if this team that I have built and nurtured can play and perform well, then I will be a happy man.

I know the pressure is on, not only from the management, but the team at large and therefore we have to rise to the occasion,” said Gitau, 60 who guided the national women’s team to win gold during the 2015 Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.

“I have a good side. Most of my players can play two or three positions and that shows the depth of the team. Players like Pamela Adhiambo and Loise Simiyu can switch in between outside hitter and opposite and that’s a plus. Simiyu who is only 20 years can also play as a setter and I’m happy that she is realising herself. Before she knows it, she will be a dependable player,” he added.

KPC Board Chair Human Resource Committee Director Ken Wathome challenged the team to bring the trophy home.

“We've got all the visibility and it”s all because of your performance. But as you head to Tunisia on Wednesday morning, it’s all clear that we really need to win the elusive title. I challenge the team and the technical bench to adapt and innovate new skills that will help us achieve that which we are all yearning for. Let’s study our opponents quickly and change the tide," said Wathome.

KPC Manager Paul Njuguna said the team, which is now registered as a club, intends to have new developments from next year.

"Our main sponsors still remains Pipeline Company but we want to go out there and look for more sponsors. This will help us built our own gymnasiums and bring in professional players or even coaches to help enhance the brand. While we want the team to grow, we also want players to have personal goals. What do you want to achieve during and after playing,” said Njuguna.

Pipeline and defending champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team will represent the country in the women’s event from May 12-22, while Kenya Port Authority will fly the country's flag in the men's event from May 8-21.

At the same time, Kenya Volleyball Federation Treasurer Kenneth Tonui revealed that the selection of the Malkia Strikers will begin in Tunisia ahead of August's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and next year's Paris Olympic Games in France.

“It will be a combined effort from our local and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) attached coaches. After the selection, the FIVB tacticians will jet in the country to attend local league matches to scout more players. The provisional squad will then head to Morocco on June 10 for a training camp for 15 days," the official said.