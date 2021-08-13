Teary Cheptegei honours Kiprotich with his Olympic gold

It was meant to be a day to appreciate Joshua Cheptegei for his exploits and Team Uganda at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He reversed the script, much to the amazement of everyone at Sheraton Hotel.

Telecom giants, MTN, had organised a luncheon for Cheptei after his 5,000m gold and 10,000m silver medals exploits. Cheptegei returned more.

“Allow me to use this very chance and ceremony to award my gold medal to the golden captain and legend Stephen Kiprotich,” a teary Cheptegei said.

“He inspired all of us, especially when he won gold at the Olympics in London.”

It’s now nine years since that run in the marathon which delivered Uganda’s first gold in four decades.

For Cheptegei, and many athletes, it feels like yesterday. According to the 5,000m world record holder, the current crop have all learnt from Kiprotich who helped them in Tokyo.

He says he was always giving them advice and indeed he led them well so he awarded him the gold medal and promised to win his own gold in Paris in 2024.

At the ceremony, MTN rewarded the athletes, coaches and administrators in the just concluded 2020 Olympics which was Uganda’s best showing since her debut in 1956 Melbourne.

A total of 17 athletes, five coaches and three administrators who made up the Uganda athletics team contingent to the Olympics were given Sh175.5m to share.

This included Sh50m to each of Cheptegei and 3000m steeplechase women gold medallist Peruth Chemutai. The former got another Sh25m for the 10,000m silver.

Jacob Kiplimo received Sh10m for his bronze. The gifts from Cheptegei were not done. He requested that the Sh25m be given to Kiplimo.

In addition, Kiplimo’s Sh10m was passed on to Stephen Kissa, the third Ugandan in that sweltering 10,000m race where he ran 16 laps before dropping out.

Cheptegei described Kissa as a wonderful teammate who always gives them courage whenever they are competing and they would love to share this joy.

MTN also gave him Sh100m to go towards the ongoing campaign to complete the Joshua Cheptegei Training Centre.

While handing over the cash prizes, MTN chief executive officer (CEO) Wim Vanhelleputte, commended the team for flying the Ugandan flag high and bringing home a record haul of four medals from a single Olympics event.

He added that since Cheptegei won two medals, MTN is going to reward its clients with double data bundles for the whole of next week in commemoration of these medals.

The delegation was led by the president of the Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) Donald Rukare. He thanked MTN for coming in handy to help the federation and even other sports disciplines.

Cheptegei is the only Ugandan to win two medals at the same Olympics.