Teary Cheptegei honours Kiprotich with his Olympic gold

Joshua Cheptegei (left) gives former Olympics marathon champion Stephen Kiprotich his 5,000 metres gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, Uganda.

By  David S. Mukooza

What you need to know:

  • Cheptegei is the only Ugandan to win two medals at the same Olympics.
  • This week, Cheptegei, Kiplimo and Chemutai received brand new Mitsubishi Pajero cars from President Museveni who also promised to build houses for their parents.

It was meant to be a day to appreciate Joshua Cheptegei for his exploits and Team Uganda at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

