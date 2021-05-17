Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

World rally cars are built to FIA specifications

Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel (right) guides Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Phineas Kimathi around 2019 Toyota Yaris WRC Replica by Toyota Gazoo Racing team during the unveiling of Toyota Kenya's Sh30 million sponsorship towards the organisation of WRC Safari Rally Kenya at Toyota Kenya Showroom, along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi on May 10, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Opel used former German champion Erwin Webber on the 1982 Jamhuri Rally driving and an Opel Ascona while Nissan used a 200SX Model on the 1988 Firestone Rally with Swedish driver Per Eklund.
  • Eklund was navigated by local Rishad Rahim, one of the best technicians in Kenya as Nissan’s link men locally.  

A World Rally Car is a racing automobile built to the specifications set by the World Motorsports Body (FIA) which competes in the outright class of the World Rally Championship.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.