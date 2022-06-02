Volleyball can soar higher with right infrastructure

We don’t always get to celebrate excellence in sports. Excellence is uncommon in a country where one must become accustomed to limited choices, fumbling leaders, poor infrastructure and a pervasive attitude of "average is good enough," in which mediocrity is rewarded because, hey, at least an attempt was made.

But, sitting at the top of Africa right now, is Kenyan volleyball. You read that right. Kenya is back at the top of the continent after nine years of start-stop progression thanks to local team KCB who won the African Club Championship on Tuesday in Tunisia.

These Kenyan queens of hard serves and hot spikes crept up on us when some had all but lost hope of ever reclaiming our spot as African champions, and delivered sweet victory against Al Ahly, our arch-enemies from Egypt. It was a lovely reminder that in a country famous for endurance sports and enamoured with the forceful culture of football, there is also great potential for a non-contact, easy-to-follow, indoor game.

Which is why, at the risk of sounding like a perennial panhandler, I will remind those at the top of sports (mis)management in the country that even as they congratulate the girls, they should cast an eye at volleyball infrastructure in the country. Seven years ago I interviewed KCB coach Japheth Munala, who was then the national team coach, and he was clear that the greatest challenge facing the team is lack of indoor training facilities.

In many parts of the country, but more so in Western Kenya, volleyball nets are as ubiquitous as nightclubs and churches in densely populated estates. But, these are only half good because these days, all major international tournaments are played indoors. The Kenyan volleyball league is played primarily outdoors, on grass, yet all international volleyball competitions are staged indoors.

It means that the only option for Kenyan teams hoping to be competitive against international foes is to prepare for major tournaments outside the country. Can they afford it? Don’t even go there. So, what happens is that when they get to a tournament venue, the players not only have to adjust to the weather, culture and food, they also have to quickly adjust to playing indoors.

This is the same problem currently bogging down Angela Okutoyi, Kenya’s very own Serena Williams. This 18-year-old, who recently became the first Kenyan to win a junior Grand Slam match now finds herself facing international opponents on hard courts, after training on the clay courts of Nairobi Club all her life. Imagine training indoors for a marathon!

And that’s exactly the point. In many instances our sporting success is down to the fact that Kenyan athletes are simply used to leaping over obstacles. When the likes of Mercy Moim, Edith Wisa and Sharon Chepchumba jump for a serve, there's often a moment when they hang in the air so long they look like they are levitating. They can ride the wind like a bird, it seems, and rise above the frustrations and limitations of local sports life. You would never guess the obstacles they have faced to get where they are.