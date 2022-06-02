Triumphant KCB jet back from Tunisia, hungry for more titles

It was song and dance at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Thursday morning as the triumphant KCB women volleyball team jetted back into the country from Kelibia, Tunisia where they won the African Clubs Championship title.

KCB coach Japheth Munala was all smiles after finally landing the title that has been missing from his rich CV.

“It’s a relief,” a beaming Munala said at JKIA.

KCB head coach Japheth Munala is carried shoulder high at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 2, 2022 upon arrival from Kelibia, Tunisia. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Munala had suffered heartbreak after heartbreak in his past attempts to lead a team to the title, coming agonisingly close in 2016 where Kenya Pipeline lost 3-1 to Ah Ahly of Egypt in the final.

“I was at KCB before I moved to Pipeline. While at Pipeline I had the best squad between 2015 to 2018 but I failed to win the African Clubs Championship title, Munala said.

"When I returned to KCB in 2019, I had a rich squad but we failed to sparkle and finished ninth in Egypt. I’m super proud that finally I have brought the trophy home. Just like any other coach across the disciplines, winning such a trophy vindicates you,” said Munala.

Winners KCB, Kenya Pipeline - who won bronze - and Kenya Prisons who finished fifth in the just ended 2022 African Club Championships jetted back into the country at the same time.

KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok holds the Africa Clubs Championships trophy upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 2, 2022 from Kelibia, Tunisia. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The result saw KCB reclaim the title they last won in 2006. Kenya Prisons were the the last Kenyan team to win the title in 2013 in Magadascar.

KCB Head of Change and Integration Fred Kioki and Team Patron and Head of Corporate Affairs Judith Sidi were at hand to receive the triumphant Bankers.

The tournament's Most Valuable Player Sharon Chepchumba was grateful for the award.

“It’s a challenge but I’m going to work even harder to retain it next year. The award is for my teammates and my fans. The event was competitive and I want to thank Kenya Pipeline who gave us a good competition at the semifinal stage and I laud them for winning bronze,” said Chepchumba.

KCB opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba kisses the African Clubs Championships MVP trophy upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 2, 2022 from Kelibia, Tunisia. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok said the team can only get better going forward.

At the same time, Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said the results could have been better if they had their first team setter Rose Magoi.

Magoi picked a knee injury during the match against Al Ahly at the group stage and missed the semi-finals and third-place playoff.

“Having eight players called to the provisional national team ahead of the World Championship is a proof that we have a good squad. We will keep working hard and hopefully the results will come our way,” offered Gitau.

Kenya Pipeline head coach Paul Gitau exchanges pleasantries with KVF vice president Charles Nyaberi upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 2, 2022 from Kelibia, Tunisia. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The World Championships will be co-hosted by later this year by the Netherlands and Poland.

Gladys Ekaru, Triza Atuka, Aggripina Kundu, Miriam Chelimo, Veronica Adhiambo, Pamela Adhiambo, Violet Makuto and Noel Murambi will be part of the provisional squad that is expected to go hit camp.

The team is also expected to go to Brazil for a two-month training camp before they go to Serbia for a couple of friendly matches mid this month.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa said they will go back to the drawing board.

“It’s unfortunate we lost in the quarters against KCB but we regrouped to finish fifth. We will focus on the local league and hopefully we retain the title and return to the Clubs Championship next year a better side,” said Barasa.

KCB captain Edith Wisa holds the Africa Clubs Championships trophy upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 2, 2022 from Kelibia, Tunisia. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

KVF first vice president Charles Nyaberi and Moses Mbuthia, the federation’s vice treasurer, were also at the airport.

Nyaberi lauded the clubs for reclaiming the country’s lost glory.

“It’s from the three clubs that national team players are drawn from and therefore I know competition for slots will be tough which makes the selection tough,“ said Nyaberi.