Veteran Aaltonen for 70th anniversary ‘Safari Rally drive’

Veteran Safari Rally driver Rauno Aaltonen of Finland will feature in the special “Safari Rally Drive” to be run from October 1 to 6 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the world’s toughest rally.

Aaltonen tackled 18 Safari Rally competitions at the peak of his rallying career, last featuring in 1987 and always coming close to winning but never ever bagging the ultimate prize.

Surinder Thatthi, a former Vice-President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) heads the organizing committee of the Safari Rally Drive.

Aaltonen, 84, called Thatthi last Thursday to confirm his entry with the organisers having so far received 18 entries.

The drive will be non-competitive and drivers will be allowed to use any type of car, especially the popular SUV models with all the stages being run on tarmac unlike the rough terrain of old.

“This event has no competition element and no timing. Just a drive along the old routes to show you what the old Safari Rally drivers went through.

“You can take as long as you like to drive during the day and to have a nice dinner and chat with other competitors will be your reward. You can use any car including any SUV,” Thatthi told Nation Sport.

“The drive will be six days long starting in Nairobi then to Eldoret, Nakuru, Amboseli, Diani, Tsavo and back to Nairobi, covering many famous rally routes.

“There will be no timing set as drivers will be given the chance to be given the country and enjoy a nice dinner at the end of each day of the competition. Each car will be leaving after a one-minute interval,” he added.

The drive will retrace the famous route of the Safari Rallies in the 1970s as a part of the celebrations of the 70th year of this famous event.

The 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship table after this year’s WRC Safari Rally is as follows:

F2 Drivers: Daren Miranda 30, Rio Smith 24; F2Navigators: Linet Ayuko 30, Riyaz Ismail 24; Group N Drivers: Nikhil Sachania 60, Amaan Shah 45, Issa Amwari 24; Group N Navigators: Deep Patel 60, Rahul Shah 45, Denis Mwenda 24; Group S Drivers: Josiah Kariuki 30, Natasha Tundo 24, Tinashe Gatimu 21, Andrew Muiruri 19, Pauline Sheghu 17, Edward Maina 15; Group S Navigators: John Nguni 30, Chantal Young 24, Caroline Gatimu 21, Edward Njoroge 19, Linet Ayuko 17, Anthony Gichohi 15; Rallye 3 Drivers: McRae Kimathi 84, Jeremiah Wahome 30; Rallye 2 Drivers: Karan Patel 30, Carl Tundo 30, Samman Vohra 24; Rallye 2 Navigators: Tausheef Khan 30, Tim Jessopm 30, Alfir Khan 24; Rallye 3 Navigators: Mwangi Kinoti 80, Victor Okundi 30; Classic Drivers: Shakeel Khan 30; Classic Navigators: Assad Mughal 30.

The following are team members for the next round of the RX Motorsport Event to be staged on August 19 and 20.

Team Suli: Maxine Wahome, Jeremiah Wahome, Carl Tundo, Ian Duncan; Team Duma: Tash Tundo,Joseph Gacheche, Baldev Chager, Frank Tundo; Ndovu Cement: Caroline Gatimu, Rajveer Thetthy, Eric Bengi, Charan Thetthy; Batiks: Jennifer Malik, Kay Wachira, Andrew Muiruri and Bob Kaugi; RX Motorsport.