Machakos to host RX Motorsport Championship

The second round of the 2023 RX Motorsport Championship will be held on August 19 and 20 at Machakos Peoples Park.

The Event Director will be Tim Jessop, while Raju Chagger will be Clerk of the Course and Musa Locho the Cheif Scrutineer.

The semi-final will be run over a maximum of six laps. Only six semi-finalists will go through to the finals. There will be a maximum of six starters in a semi-final race, arranged in a staggered grid start order (2/2/2).

The top two in each semi-final race will qualify for the final. If two semi-final races take place, the top three drivers in each semi-final race will qualify for the final.

The semi-finalists will be classified in the order the drivers cross the finish line, and not by time posted.

Rallycross racing is a combination of rallying, and circuit racing. It involves short, head-to-head races on mixed surfaces (dirt, asphalt and concrete) in an enclosed circuit.

The event will run in heats, with a maximum of six cars in each race over a maximum of six laps. Competitors will strive to score the most points in the heats so as to qualify for the semi-finals and the finishers.

***

The main sponsor has withdrawn from the Kenya National Rally Championship Eldoret Rally less than a fortnight before the event.

Owner of East African Classic Safari Rally, Joey Ghose, who had pledged to support the rally has withdrawn his support.

“Unfortunately, due to certain corporate governance issues prevailing at the WKMC, particularly that WKMC has not convened an Annual General Meeting since December 2015 nor has it shared the audited financial results of the Club with its members since 2015. Our governance team has advised us against the sponsorship,” Ghose told the event’s organisers in a statement.

The statement added: “While we appreciate that you have already put in significant efforts in organising the event, we are left with no option but to pull out. We regret the inconvenience and wish you the best of luck.”

***

Eldoret will host the next round of the 2023 KNRC event on August 5. Four competitive stages will be run twice on the day of the competition. The total competitive distance will be 145.20 kilometres, with a liaison distance of 170km.