Eldoret next stop for drivers in KNRC series

Eldoret will host the next round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship on August 5. First car will leave the ramp at 7am in the morning.

The event, which was to be organized by the Nanyuki Rally Group, will now be run by the Western Kenya Motor Club. It will start from Rupa’s Mall in Eldoret Town.

A total of four competitive stages will be run twice on the day of the competition. The total competitive distance will be 145.20 kilometres, while the liaison distance will be 170km. The total overhaul distance will be 315km.

The Longest Stage will be 37.7km, while the shortest stage will be 12.5km long.

Briefing of divers shall take place on August 4, 2023 at 1730Hrs at the Rupa Mall.

On the day of the competition, any lateness exceeding 15 minutes by any individual (target time or an accumulative lateness exceeding 30 minutes) at the end of each section or of a leg will result in the competitor concerned being removed from the classification by the clerk of the course.

***

The 2023 Classic Safari Rally has so far attracted 85 entries from across the globe. The 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally (Classic Safari) to be held between December 9 and 18, will bring back memories of the original East African Safari Rally that attracted more than 80 entries.

Interestingly, a variety of cars entered are from the usual brigade of Tuthill Porsches, more Porsches from BMA, as well as from other teams.

There is a two-car Morgan team, an Opel Manta 400, an Opel Ascona 400, a large number of Datsun Violets joining the 240Zs, the ever-popular Ford Escorts, a few Toyota Levins, a Trabant and two Mercedes 500SLCs.

The Classic Safari is a nine-day, plus a couple of days for the preparation of the marathon event.

***

Jasmeet Chana and his navigator, Ravi Chana lead the latest overall standings of the 2923 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The crew leads the series with 114 points after four of the nine rounds of the KNRC series have been completed.

McRea Kimathi is in second place with 60 points followed by Nikhil Sachania (44), Carl Tundo (39), Kush Patel (34) and Karan Patel (34) respectively.

***

After the Eldoret Rally, there will be four more rounds of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship left.