Track and field weekend meet a sign of things to come

Hundreds of athletes gathered at the Ulinzi Sports Complex for the second leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting last weekend.

Being the first of the year, it was a competition that provided an opportunity for participants to brush off the cobwebs of the festive season – most having taken a break from training.

It was an opportunity for one to identify the strengths and weaknesses to work on ahead of the busy season, which includes local and international races.

Going by the results in different categories of competition, it is safe to predict that the battle to make Team Kenya’s squad for international events will be cut-throat.

The two-day race brought to the fore hitherto unknown athletes who may have not been tipped by bookmakers to shine in their respective categories.

‘Underdogs’

A case in point was Kevin Kiplagat who won the men’s 10,000 metre, Justin Isaboke – winner of the men’s 100m – and Gideon Kipng’etich who shone in the men’s 5000m.

It may still be early days in 2024, but the performances of these ‘underdogs’ show that athletes have upped their game and are determined to wear the national singlet.

Indeed, the Olympic Games in Paris in July this year should be enough motivation for any athlete to push the envelope in training.

Competing in this quadrennial tournament is the highlight of any sportsperson’s career and this can only materialize through hard work, integrity, and self-discipline.

Of course, there are other competitions such as the World Indoor Games (March), World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia (March) as well as the All Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

Charity begins at home

Therefore, there is more than enough to go around as far as international competitions are concerned.

As they say, “charity begins at home”, before shining on the international stage, an athlete should first give their best on the local platform.

Therefore, competitions such as the track and field weekend meetings should be taken with seriousness as we saw the past weekend.

Remember, the cross-country weekend meets are also ongoing and will culminate in the national championships as well as the third edition of the Sirikwa World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret.

The expectation from a fan perspective is non-stop entertainment as all athletes seek glory, to put them on the path to flying the national flag high on the international stage.

May we all remain focused on the top prize and may the best athletes reap the fruits of their hard work.