Moraa! It runs in the family

They say an apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

That was well illustrated when world 800metres champion Mary Moraa’s kid sister Sarah won the women’s 800m race on the final day of the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Ulinzi Sports Complex yesterday.

There was sweet celebration at the finish line as Mary, donning a white Nike tracksuit, enthusiastically congratulated her sister after she clocked two minutes 06.26 seconds to win the second 800m final.

Sarah edged out Lilian Odira (2:09.70) from Kenya Prisons to second place as the 2017 world cross country relay champion Winfred Mbithe of Police came third in 2:12.91.

However, it’s Doricah Minsari from Nyanza South, who ran the second fastest time when she claimed the first 800m final in 2:09.03.

“I am so delighted with my progress so far,” said the 18-year-old Sarah, who cleared her secondary school education in 2022 at Mogonga PAG Secondary School.

It’s at the similar leg last year that Sarah, the 200m and 400m specialist ran her first 800m race, clocking 2:10 before opening her season with 2:09 at the Athletics Kenya Sprints and Field Meeting in Kisumu last month.

“The intensity and concentration in 800m is high compared to the 200m and 400m but I love how I am scaling the ladder through the guidance of my sister Mary. She has been such an inspiration,” said Sarah.

The younger Moraa is has now set her targets for this season under coach Alex sang, who also handles the elder sister.

Sarah not only wants to run under two minutes this year but also make Team Kenya for the African Games due on March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships from August 26 to 31 in Lima, Peru.

“I love her passion, focus and determination in training. She will make it big in the coming years,” said Mary

Collins Kipruto emerged the best in men’s 800m, winning the sixth final with the fastest time of 1:46.88, beating Kelvin Kimutai to second place in 1:47.38, which was the third fastest time of the day.

Aron Kemei clocked the second fastest time of 1:47.18 to put away the second 800m final.

The 2021 world under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter lost the 1,500m final battle to Emmanuel Kiprop. Keter clocked 3:38.72 against 3:38.38 for Kiprop as Nelson Mapi came third in 3:46.28.