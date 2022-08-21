Time ripe for AFC to win league title

After managing to retain 90 percent of players who did duty for the club last season, we believe that AFC Leopards will start the new season from a position of strength.

It is our second season with coach Patrick Aussems in charge, and I will not shy away from saying that the time to lift the league title has come.

All the teams which will be taking part in the top-flight league have excellent players, but AFC Leopards have the best squad today.

I know that other teams have ambitions and will be fighting for success, but the morale at the Den is very high.

What we were producing on the field last season was good football and we need to carry that form and confidence into this season with an eye on the league title we last won in 1998.

Starting positively sets the right tone, and for us that means beating Kakamega Homeboyz in our tough opening match at Bukhungu Stadium on September 11.

As I mentioned earlier in my previous column, the players who lifted the Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup in July will be remembered as people who won something for the club, but the league title must be on their priority list next season.

We need to win the league trophy and not be afraid of saying that is our objective this season.

Residential training camp

So far the pre-season in going on well, with the boys involved in friendly matches against local teams in Nairobi as the team prepares to tour Western Kenya for a residential camp before taking on Homeboyz in the league opener.

The team has been working hard in the build up to this moment and now we cannot wait to get started in a competitive game on September 11. I’m optimistic that the team will post its best performance against Homeboyz, and in other matches to follow.

We have a squad that is capable of achieving the objectives set out in his contract with the club’s management.