Team Kenya taking shape as world marks 100 days to Olympics

The world marked and celebrated 100 days to the Olympic Games this past Wednesday on April 17. The significance of the 100 days to the Olympics is that it marks a major milestone in the countdown to the Olympic Games.

The 100-day mark is notable because it is when the Olympic Torch Relay begins in Greece. The Olympic flame is lit in a ceremony at the ancient site of Olympia. The flame then begins a journey through Greece passing through 43 municipalities before being handed over to a delegation from the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

The Flame will then be taken to Marseille in France from where it will begin a relay through the country. Besides the relay, France will have a chance to show the beauty and diversity of the country. Kenya will be well represented at this function based on the relationship with Miramas, which is in the same region as Marseille.

To mark the great day in Kenya, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) was greatly honoured to host a galaxy of sports stars, corporate heads, celebrities in various fields, media and government officials. The gathering of the invited guests was as distinguished as it gets.

This was an opportunity for NOC-K to present a scorecard with regard to the preparation of Team Kenya for the Olympics. This was also time to charge everyone towards rallying behind Team Kenya.

Kenya Sevens men’s rugby team, and their female counterparts are the qualified teams so far to the 2024 Olympic Games which shall be held in Paris. We have other teams which are still in the running. Women’s rugby team is scheduled to compete in a final qualification competition in Monaco between June 13 and 21 at the Olympics Repechage competition. Women’s 3-on-3 basketball team is currently in camp in Miramas, France, awaiting to travel to Japan next month for the final qualification competition.

In the individual categories, athletics takes a lead in the number of competitors who have qualified in various events. Forty-three athletes have so far attained the Olympic qualification standard. The window for achieving these standards is still wide open, and we should expect more athletes to qualify. Mid June, the final athletics team will be determined from the national athletics trials.

Kenya’s Alexandria Ndolo has qualified in women’s fencing competition.

More athletes in various other disciplines will be taking advantage of the next two months to give it their best, and we all look forward to increased participation in the Olympic Games. End of June marks the end of Olympic qualification events.

For Kenya, the 100-day mark is significant because it is a time when athletes and teams are making their final preparations for the Games. Team Kenya is still being built.

The bringing together of all stakeholders 100 days to the Olympic Games was just a prelude to what we expect will be a period of joining the rest of the world in celebrations.

It is a time of excitement and anticipation for the Olympic Games as the countdown begins, to the opening ceremony and the start of the world’s premier multi-event sporting championship.