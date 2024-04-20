Ekwam punches Paris Olympics ticket at Absa Kip Keino Classic

The signs were already there and it was just about when the national 400metres champion Zablon Ekwam would strike

And what a moment and time it was for Ekwam, who hit the Paris Olympics qualifying standards despite finishing fourth in personal best 44.69 at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

At one moment just after the bend, Ekwam was in the lead before Bayapo Ndori from Botswana took the lead on the home straight to win, clocking a world lead and championship record time of 44.10.

Bryce Deadmon from United States of America clocked season’s best 44.41 for second place as Scotch Leungo from Botswana struck personal best 44.54 for third.

At the backdrop of a rain-drenched track, Ekwam struck personal best in the 400m final during the trials for World Athletics Relays Championships 15 days ago at Nyayo National Stadium.

The 26-year-old Ekwam triumphed in 45.19 seconds, beating his previous best of 45.47 attained when he won the national 400m title at the same venue last year.

It’s a performance that catapulted Ekwam to 11th place in the world this year and on the cusp of beating the Paris Olympic Games qualifying standards of 45.00 seconds.

“I have been hunting for Paris Olympics qualifying time since last year and I am happy that I have made it,” said Ekwam, adding that the ongoing camps for sprinters have really helped in sharpening their skills and techniques.

“They also helped us break the Africa 4x400m indoor record in Scotland as we head for the world relays in Bahamas,” said Ekwam.

Ekwam was the 4x400m team that competed at the world indoor championships in March in Glasgow, Scotland where it reached the final to settle fourth in an African record time of 3:06.71.

Ethiopians dominated both the men and women’s 5,000m with Marta Alemayo winning women’s race in 15:15.54 as Abdisa Fayisa went for the men’s honours in 13:34.71.