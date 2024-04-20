Were wisely clears Paris Olympics hurdle at Absa Kip Keino Classic

National 400m hurdles champion Wiseman Were is over the moon.

The 26-year-old Were told his fans that he had something up his sleeves and should therefore prepare for something nice at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Indeed, Were blasted off the blocks like lightening, taking down every hurdle to not only retain his 400m hurdles title in 48.57 seconds but also hit the Paris Olympics qualifying standard.

Were, who has personal best 48.52, managed to down the Olympic qualifying standards of 48.70 and is now set to make his Olympics debut at the Paris Summer Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 this year in the French capital.

Were edged out Rotich Kipkorir and Edward Ngunjiri to second and third places in seasons best 50.39 and 50.84 respectively.

“I am happy to have qualified for the Olympics and the race was so nice. I had prepared well,” said Were, adding that the performance inspires him ahead of the World Athletics Relay Championships scheduled for May 5-6 in Bahamas.

“All these now will refine me ahead of my Olympics build up and debut,” said Were.

Last year, Were defended his national 400m title in a world championships qualifying time and personal best of 48.52 seconds at the Nyayo National Stadium. Were reached the semi-finals in Budapest.

Were was in the 4x400m team that competed at the world indoor championships in March in Glasgow, Scotland where it reached the final to settle fourth in an African record time of 3:06.71.

At the same time, Edwin Kipkemoi Seko clocked 28:30.43 to be crowned the new men’s 10,000m champion.

Seko beat Amos Kipkirui to second place in 28:30,91 as Kelvin Kiplagat timed 28:32.40 for third.

“I didn't expect win because it was competitive,” said Seko, who lost to world 10,000m silver medallist, Daniel Simiu last year. “ Simiu beat me but I finally have the win today.”

Seko will be competing at the Istanbul Half Marathon next week. “My ultimate dream this year is to make it to the Olympics,” said Seko, who trains in Keringet in Nakuru County under Coach Josphat Bett.