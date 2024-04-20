Absa Kip Keino Classic: Gatis wins javelin crown as Yego winds up last

The 2014 world under-20 champion Cakss Gatis from Latvia is the new Absa Kip Keino Classic javelin champion.

Gatis, 28, stunned the 2016 Rio Olympic Games javelin champion Thomas Röhler from Germany and 2015 world champion Kenya’s Julius Yego to win.

Gatis’ first haul of 81.74 metres was enough to win the championship as the rest of the pack chased in vain as Rohler’s second throw of season’s best 80.62m saw him settle second.

Belgian national champion Timothy Herman managed a season's best 79.94 for third place. Yego finished ninth and last with a throw of 72.25m while compatriot Alex Kiprotich was eighth with a throw of 74.63m.

Kenya's Julius Yego takes part in the men's javelin throw during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I am so happy to be in Kenya and of course my first time in Africa and I'm so glad to have won today,” said Gatis, adding that it’s a show of good things to come later in the season.

“The season has started well and competing against friendly athletes was such an honour for me. I'm really excited and the crowd also made it more interesting,” said Gatis.