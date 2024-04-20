Bednarek ends Omanyala's dominance at Absa Kip Keino Classic

American Kenneth Bednarek has ended Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala’s reign at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

After a false start to the tense race, it’s Bednarek, who claimed the lead with 30 metres to go to win and finally claim revenge against Omanyala, who had beaten him to second place in 2022 and 2023.

Bednarek eased home in 9.91 seconds beating Emmanuel Matadi from Liberia to second place in 9.99 as Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu romped home third in 10.00 in the race that started under some rain drizzle.

Omanyala, the Africa and Commonwealth Games 100m champion, who was eyeing a hat-trick, sunk to fifth place in 10.03 as compatriot Mark Otieno, who was making his debut, came sixth in 10.22.

“I am to win here finally. I am pleased with the way I ran despite the nervous start. I love competing in Kenya and this was the push I needed at a high altitude, hopefully I shall be here for the next event,” said Bednarek.

Omanyala said it was still a good race and couldn’t really blame the light showers.

“We have three months to the Olympics. I have to really work hard,” said Omanyala, adding that it’s yet another season for lessons.

“Life teaches you a lot and this season we are doing things differently,” added Omanyala, the 100m Africa record holder.

Omanyala told his fans that he has taken a different approach this year where he wants to pick towards the Olympics.