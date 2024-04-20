Moraa makes merry at Absa Kip Keino Classic

World 800metres champion Mary Moraa has defended her Absa Kip Keino Classic 800m title in a championship record time at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Moraa, who is also the Commonwealth Games champion, hit the bell at 55.67 seconds before cruising home triumphant in 1:57.96 to complete a hat-trick of Kip Keino Classic titles.

Moraa beat her previous championship record time of 1:58.83 from her victory last year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

It was Moraa’s first 800m race of the season, having won the African Games 400m title last month in Accra, Ghana.

“I might have not hit my target of sub 1:56 but I am happy to clock 1:57. I am now going to prepare well for my next race that should be the Doha and Prefontaine Diamond League,” said Moraa. “We have a competitive field in Doha but I am going to do my best.”

Doha Diamond League is scheduled for May 10 in Qatar while the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League is on May 25 in the United States of America.

Before Prefontaine, Moraa will attempt to break the 600m world record at the USAF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 19 in the United States of America.

Moraa beat fellow Kenyan Nelly Chepchichir to second place in 1:58.26 as world indoor 800m bronze medallist Vivian Chebet timed season’s best 1:58.93 for third place.

World hammer throw silver medallist Janee’ Kassanavoid from the United States retained her hammer throw title, hauling 75.99m. She beat Mianca Ghelber from Romania who settled second with a throw of 74.06m as Norwegian Beatrice Nedberge managed 70.77m for third.