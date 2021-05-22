Sports managers, stay true to Ayimba’s ideals in honour of the icon

National rugby sevens team head coach Benjamin Ayimba (right) and physio-trainer Geoffrey Kimani shares a light moment at during a break of their training session at RFUEA grounds in Nairobi in this undated file photo.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • On that day, a semi-professional but thoroughly motivated Kenya Sevens rugby team dared to dream and shocked Fiji 30-7 in the final of Singapore Sevens to win the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament for the very first time
  • Kenya made their opponents look ordinary on the day but in reality, Fiji Sevens are no pushovers
  • Ayimba, who died at the age of 43 of cerebral malaria, played for Kenya Cup team Impala Saracens, played for both the Kenya Sevens and Kenya 15s teams

Former Kenya Sevens rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba who died on Friday will be remembered as a man who took chances that came his way.

