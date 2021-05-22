Kenyan rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba passes on

Former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba is dead.

Family spokesman Oscar Osir told Nation Sport that Ayimba, who had been battling cerebral malaria passed on at 8pm on Friday at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was receiving treatment for the last one month.

"Benjamin succumbed to the multiple complications he was being treated for over the past couple of months," said Osir.

Benjamin Ayimba will be remembered for his service to the nation as a player and coach Of the 7s team . Rest In Peace bro . Our condolences to family, friends and the rugby fraternity — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) May 21, 2021

Osir said that Ayimba's family has extend their deepest gratitude for the prayers and the overwhelming moral and financial support that Kenyans offered during Ayimba's last days.

"May the Almighty God rest Benjamin's soul in peace," said Osir.

Ayimba, who was transferred from Avenue Healthcare Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on April 10, was arguably the most successful Kenya Sevens coach.

He was admitted for the first time in January with cerebral malaria but was discharged only to fall sick again and was readmitted in mid March.

Ayimba, who captained the national 15s and Kenya Sevens teams, is arguably the most successful sevens coach, having guided Kenya to their maiden victory in the World Rugby Sevens Series with victory at the 2016 Singapore Sevens.

The team hammered Fiji 3-7 in the final.

Ayimba came to the limelight in 2006 when he was picked as Kenya Sevens head coach while still playing for the national team. He featured in the 2001 and 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Ayimba, a former Impala Saracens players, would guide the team to its first ever World Rugby Series final during the Adelaide leg of the series in 2009.

Benja found me at Impala after he finished high school. We played good ball then we drove Impala to win #Kenyacup multiple times. We moved in different directions after retirement..me in administration and he in coaching. I will remember him for the wins — Peter Nduati (@PeterNduati) May 21, 2021

He was relieved of his duties in 2011 but was reappointed in 2015 as head coach before steering his team to the famous win in Singapore a year later.