Spare athletes the suffering

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All our players are tested for Covid and we can still make that mandatory every two weeks with the help of the government; all players shall have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at resumption; the fans are still to be locked out of stadium and our players be given travel passes in and out of the counties.
  • These are very small issues that we can enforce brilliantly; it is a small price to pay for continuation. It is a plea that if considered will save us from total demise.

The government through the president of the Republic of Kenya banned all sporting activities to stem the rising cases of new Covid-19 infections in the country.

