Silent end to top-flight season a failure on FKF's part

Sunday marked the end of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

It was quite a fitting end to it and by now, we all know who the champions are, who the runners up are, who was relegated as well as the promoted, who had a good season and who just lost it at the end…we know all that.

It was a nail-biting finish with Gor Mahia winning the title with 70 points, just one ahead of Tusker on the last day of the season.

This is the picture of a well-balanced league which shows a lot of promise. This is a league that ought to be the talking point when it is this tight. But what did we get from the organisers who are on a hands off mode? We got silence.

They did not have to talk about anything, they needed not sell the league, they had no hype for it all; they just didn’t give a damn about it. They acted as expected of them, relax and have the season pass away.

The winners of such a league ought to have been lauded and awarded but they had already been informed that there would be no prize money for the champions.

Football Kenya Federation does not have money nor willing corporates to finance the league. They claimed the past government accused them of graft and interfered with the league. That excuse is very valid to their egos and it still has a shelf life of several years before it wears off.

They have promised that next season shall be better. Promises are just comfort for fools. These matches ought to have been hyped to the maximum to get Kenyans into the stadia; they ought to have been televised and information relayed from all venues… this is the least we expect from organised managers of the league.

This is what ought to be done to publicise Kenyan football especially at the moment when all other distracting European leagues have ended.