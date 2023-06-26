Disappointed Matano turns attention to Mozzart Bet Cup

Tusker coach Robert Matano has conceded that a sluggish performance in the early stages of the season cost his side the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title and has urged his charges to now concentrate on the Mozzart Bet Cup.

A visibly dejected Matano saw his side thrash relegated Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at Mumias Sports Complex, but that was not enough to win them their 14th title.

Gor Mahia beat Nairobi City Stars 4-1 to win a record-extending 20th title on 70 points one more than the brewers.

Speaking after the match, Matano said had they been consistent in getting positive results in their matches, they would have pipped Gor to the league title.

"We have lost the championship. We played our best and it was not enough, but now our focus is on the Mozzart Bet Cup. There was a time we had a bad run of results and that worked to our disadvantage in the title race,” said Matano.

At Mumias Complex, Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok headed home from Shaphan Siwa's cross in the eighth minute to put Tusker ahead. The brewers added the second goal via Shami Kibwana's strike at the edge of the box in added time of the first half.

In the second half, midfielder Stewart Omondi netted a brace for Tusker in a game attended by many fans who were vouching for Gor by supporting Bullets including former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga.

Tusker will play in next season's Caf Confederation Cup should they beat Homeboyz in the Mozzart Bet Cup final scheduled for July .

Elsewhere, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula chided Tusker for losing the title to Gor Mahia even after his team’s ‘help’.

The vocal football administrator has now promised the brewers a heavy beating on Saturday as both teams will be tussling for the Caf Confederation Cup slot. Gor will represent the country in the Caf Champions League next season.

Shimanyula was vouching for the brewers to pip Gor to the FKF-PL title with the hope of playing continental football even if they lose on Saturday.

If Tusker would have won the league title, then Homeboyz would have automatically taken the Caf Confederation Cup slot even if they lost to Tusker.

An angry Shimanyula said his team 'helped' Tusker by beating Gor Mahia 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on June 21. He was disappointed when the brewers dropped points against Posta Rangers in a 1-1 draw the same day.

“What other help did they need? We beat Gor Mahia hoping that they could capitalise on that and win against Posta Rangers so that they could head to the last match on top. We fought for them on the pitch to win the league but they blew the chance. Now we will sort them out our way in the final,” said Shimanyula in an interview with Nation Sport.