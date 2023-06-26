Five key matches that won Gor Mahia the title

After a two-season wait, Gor Mahia finally reclaimed the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title with an emphatic 4-1 win over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Benson Omalla, Peter Lwasa, Austin Odhiambo and substitute Alpha Onyango scored a goal each to help K’Ogalo secure a record-extending 20th FKF-PL title.

They topped the standings with 70 points from 34 matches. Tusker finished second with 69 points, while Kenya Police emerged third with 64 points.

Here, Nation Sport looks at the five crucial games that saw K’Ogalo beat Tusker to the 2022/23 FKF-PL title.

1. 4-1 drubbing over Nairobi City Stars

Heading to the final games of the season, the big question was whether Gor was going to lose the title on the final day of the season like it was the case on November 11, 2012 after they drew 1-1 with Thika United at City Stadium.

Tusker clinched the title with a 3-0 win over City Stars at Hope Centre in Kawangware.

With Gor leading with 67 points heading into the final matches of the 2022/23 season, they needed a win of any kind to bag their first title since 2020.

For Tusker, any slip up from Gor and a win over bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets would have handed them their 14th title.

There was a scare for K’Ogalo supporters who thronged Kasarani Stadium to give the team the final push in the stiff title race after Samuel Kapen fired City Stars ahead in the 48th minute and with Tusker cruising 2-0 in Mumias.

K’Ogalo wasted numerous chances in the first half which they dominated. Two minutes later, Omalla levelled for Gor, before Lwasa, Odhiambo and Onyango ensured K’Ogalo clinched the title in style.

Despite thrashing Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at Mumias Sports Complex, Tusker was forced to settle for second place position.

2. 2-0 win over former champions Ulinzi Stars

Known for their physical style of play, Ulinzi Stars was expected to give Gor a run for their money in their return leg on June 4 at Kasarani Stadium. Going into the match, Gor had won four of their last 10 meetings since June 2018, with the soldiers triumphing in two while the rest ended in draws.

None of the side had also trounced the other by more than two goals in the 10 meetings.

Gor headed into the match second on the log, having lost 2-1 to their arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the “Mashemeji” Derby and drawn 0-0 with the brewers.

But K’Ogalo disarmed the soldiers early through Austin Odhiambo's brace inside the opening 10 minutes. With Tusker suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Wazito at Muhoroni Stadium on the same day, Gor leapfrogged the brewers at the top of the log with 67 points and never looked back again.

3.Double victory over Kenya Police

Having added more fire power at their disposal in David Odhiambo, Patilah Omoto, Reagan Otieno and James Kibande among several other players, Kenya Police emerged as one of favourites for the title.

With several experienced players also in their fold including Harun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Elvis Rupia and Francis Kahata, Police looked the real deal.

But the law enforcers, under former coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omolo, started the campaign poorly by failing to register a win in their first four matches.

Having recovered well under new coach Francis Baraza, Police was among the teams expected to halt Gor’s match to the title. But they lost 2-1 to K’Ogalo in their first leg meeting on February 25 at MISC Kasarani Stadium, before coach Johnathan McKinstry's charges completed a double with a slim 1-0 win on April 22 at the same venue.

With only one point separating Gor and runners up Tusker, the massive six points that McKinstry’s men picked from the law enforcers proved crucial in their victory.

Police’s third place finish on the log with 64 points, their best performance in the competition since their promotion in 2021.

4. 2-1 first-leg win over Tusker

Being the league’s big guns, the winner of the clash between Gor and Tusker definitely increased their chances of winning the title.

While Tusker were seeking to clinch their third consecutive title and 14th in history, Gor were out to reclaim the title after their last victory in 2020.

Gor showed that they mean business with a 2-1 win over Tusker in their first leg clash on February 8 at MISC Kasarani Stadium. Sydney Ochieng and Benson Omalla were on target for K’Ogalo as Shami Kibwana bagged the brewers’ consolation goal.

Gor and Tusker battled to a barren draw in their second leg meeting on May 28 at the same venue.

5. 2-1 away win over Kakamega Homeboyz

Though Kakamega Homeboyz have not performed so well this season, they were a bogey side to most big guns.

It was therefore a huge relief to Gor when they edged them out 1-0 at their turf in Bukhungu Stadium on January 14.