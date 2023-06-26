CS Owalo gives Gor Mahia Sh3m for league success

Information Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo Monday promised to walk the continental journey with newly crowned champions Gor Mahia as he awarded the club Sh3 million for bagging the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title.

Speaking when he hosted the team for a luncheon at Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi, the CS assured the players that the club will have a brand new bus before the new season kicks off on August 26.

He congratulated the players for making Gor Mahia fraternity proud by winning the title following a neck-to-neck battle with Tusker.

“I’m urging you to take a short break and start new preparations for the continental assignment. I want to appeal to these players to stay together because we will end up with a formidable team which can follow in the footsteps of the 1987 team that won the Mandela Cup,” said Owalo.

Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno (centre) and Information, Communication and the Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo (second right) celebrate with the FKF-PL title during a luncheon on June 26, 2023 at Ole Sereni Hotel. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Gor will represent the country in the lucrative CAF Champions League after winning a record-extending 20th FKF-PL title. The club's last appearance in at the prestigious competition was in January 2021 were they were eliminated by CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

“Sometimes back I did state that we will work to get the club a bus. I’m ready to report that work is in progress and in another two months you will get a bus which is commensurate with the status of K’Ogalo family. It will be as good as those you see in Arsenal, Barcelona because you are the Arsenal of Kenya,” added the CS.

The luncheon was also attended by Gor Mahia's top leadership led by chairman Ambrose Rachier, secretary-general Sam Ochola, vice-chairman Francis Wasuna, football administrator Tom Alila and Icoach Johnathan Ministry among others.

From the Sh3 million, the driver and other support staff got Sh200,000, the security team were handed Sh300,00, the technical bench went home with Sh500,000 from, while the playing unit and Executive Committee got Sh1 million each.

Owalo said the era of Gor facing financial challenges is long gone and he will work with club officials to ensure they have a successful campaign next season both in the locally and continetally. He was handed a brand new K’Ogalo jersey.

Rachier congratulated the team, reminding them of the events after their loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in their penultimate match of the season.

“Last Wednesday I was not a happy man but today things are good because you did your best and won the league. I thank the CS for standing with us the whole season and everybody who played his part. Congratulations,” said Rachier.