Represent us well Frank Odhiambo

For the last one week there has been so much focus on the Africa Cup of Nations going on in Cameroon.

My heart goes out to Ghana who found the running too fast for them. Algeria, hope you are home safe and I am proud of Zimbabwe, where our very own Zdravko Logarusic, a former Gor Mahia tactician, ensured that Zim qualified.

My only wish is that you had retained him to the finals of the competition, maybe, just maybe you would have made it to the second round.

Back home, football is going on and I am seeing our noisy neighbours, the giants of Kenyan football who have now gone 24 years without the league title crawling towards the first page of the league standing.

Congratulations Ingwe, baby steps count so much. Today I want to appreciate one player- Frank Odhiambo.

Last week, Odhiambo, the Gor Mahia defender signed a five year deal to join Swedish side Djurgadens.

Odhiambo has been at K’Ogalo for just one season but at 19 years he has left a huge mark at the club.

When I first watched Odhiambo, I thought he was too young to play for Gor Mahia with the pressure that comes with it.

But then I remembered there was once Nahashon Oluoch “Lule” who at barely 18 and a student at Highway Secondary School became one of the greatest players ever produced in Kenya.

Lule, a speedy winger and now a university lecturer, stayed at Gor Mahia for just over one season and left for further studies.

The same story seems to have been replicated in the case of Odhiambo, who joined our club at the beginning of last season from an unknown club in the second division called Banganaya.

He was expected to be an understudy to the likes of veteran Haron Shakava, but our former coach Vaz Pinto saw something special about this boy and gave him an opportunity to play for the first team.

Odhiambo took the challenge and went ahead to become the mainstay of Gor Mahia defence alongside Shakava.

On Sunday, Odhiambo took a flight to Sweden to join Djugardens, the club that introduced Michael Olunga into professional football.

I am so proud of Odhiambo and especially his statement as he signed the deal with the Swedish club.

This is what he said: “First I want to thank Gor Mahia for giving me the opportunity to play at the club. At my age, I have gained experience playing for the most successful club in Kenya.”

“Joining Djurgadens is a fresh challenge and I am happy to take up this new experience.

“I am hungry and want to show what I can do. I like to work hard and look forward to fighting for a place on the team. Then cohesion is important to me and I always play for the team’s best. I usually have it easy for me socially so I will hopefully get into the team quickly, get to know everyone properly and then contribute out on the field. I also try to be a leader and help my teammates on the field.”

“Michael (Olunga) gave me a lot of good advice and he told me that it was a fantastic club that has a good philosophy and incredible supporters. I hope to follow in Olunga’s footsteps, so that I can develop into an even better player.