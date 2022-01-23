Represent us well Frank Odhiambo

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo poses with trophy after he won the club's Betsafe player of the month for October on November 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • Odhiambo took the challenge and went ahead to become the mainstay of Gor Mahia defence alongside Shakava.
  • On Sunday, Odhiambo took a flight to Sweden to join Djugardens, the club that introduced Michael Olunga into professional football.

For the last one week there has been so much focus on the Africa Cup of Nations going on in Cameroon.

