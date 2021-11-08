Plans for penultimate leg of KNRC series in Thika now in top gear

The area around Thika will host the penultimate round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship series to be organised by Rallye Sports Club (RSC) of Nairobi on November 20-21.

Kasarani Stadium and Mount Kenya University will be the headquarters for the KCB Thika Rally. Scrutineering of the rally cars will be done at Kasarani while Mt Kenya University will be the venue for the Service Park, the start and finish of the race.

The rally will have a total of seven competitive stages; the longest stage will be 31.13 kilometres while the shortest will be 3.52kms.

The final stage will be the Power Stage which will be 25.48kms. The total distance will be 204kms of which 142.18kms will make up the competitive stages.

The official reconnaissance of the route will be carried out on November, 20, on the same day when the scrutineering will take place at Kasarani Stadium.

The start will be Mt Kenya University where the first car will leave the ramp at 8am. The venue will also host the finish and the first car is expected back from 2.27pm.

The event director will be Phineas Kimathi, while the newly elected chairman of Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, Harjit Sagoo, will be in charge of the timing and tracking system.

For anyone to compete in any of the Kenya Motor Sports Federations’ events, one has to pay for the licence fee for each of the events listed here: National Super Competition licence (over 18yrs) Sh40,000, National Rally Sport Competition Licence Sh20,000, National Autocross Senior Competition license Sh17,000 , National Autocross Junior Competition licence Sh12,000, National Karting Senior Competition licence Sh17,000 , National Karting Junior Competition license Sh12,000/, National Rally Raid Senior Competition License 15,000, National Rally Raid Junior Competition license Sh12,000 and National Club Events Competition license Sh7,500.

Whistling Moran Karting Club in Athi River will host the next round of the Delta Motorsports Club event to be held on December 5.

Sikh Union Club will hold the penultimate round of the 2021 Autocross Championship this weekend.

The last round will be staged by the Kenya Motor Sports Club on November 27-28.

Did you know that….

In international rallying, R5 refers to a class of cars competing under Group R regulations. R5 regulations were introduced by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in 2012 as a replacement