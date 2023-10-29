Perhaps it is time for Shikanda to exit AFC

In a democratic set-up, everybody is entitled to his own opinion. I may not be perfect, but whenever any serious issue has been raised at the Den, I’ve attempted to address it here.

I thus want to raise one other. The habit of changing players and the technical bench will not help AFC Leopards, because the problem at the Den is poor management that does not have the interest of the club at heart.

After signing some of the best players for the 2023/24, most Ingwe fans expected the team to, right away, challenge for the league title. But, alas, we are currently in the relegation zone distantly wondering if we will face the big drop.

Let me speak out boldly. The time has come for Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda to quit and give way for a new leader with fresh ideas.

Shikanda should not wait for fans to eject him forcefully from the stands the way they did to our former chairman Julius Ochiel at City Stadium in 2016 alongside his secretary, Robert Asembo.

Just like Shikanda, who has tried his best to revive the club’s lost glory, Ochiel and Asembo had managed to secure a three-year sponsorship deal with Mumias Sugar and signed top players who were instrumental in winning the GOtv Shield in 2013. But their efforts were not sustainable.

I once again blame AFC Leopards’ bona fide members for failing to vote in people with proven managerial skills, who have a vision for the club.

Instead, we have ended up, time without end, with politicians at the head of AFC Leopards who end up creating factions that fight for control of the club.

Shikanda has mishandled his docket and abused the trust the members bestowed on him. His fellow officials have accused him of being the stumbling block to democracy at the club, hitting out at his style of leadership that is wanting. One of the accusation is interfering with recruitment of players.

Shikanda, who is nearing the end of his second term really has nothing to show for his years in office. Leopards is ripe for new leadership.

Elvis Muruli, a keen follower of AFC Leopards whispered to me that there is a big problem at the club right now that requires someone with a neutral mind, and a fresh team behind him.