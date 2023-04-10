Open letter to President Ruto: Please help set up a sports university for us

Dear Mr. President,

I hope this message finds you well.

Your Excellency, my name is Coach Meshack Sang, a former international athlete who represented Kenya globally. I have now retired and I’m into sports and health research, coaching, sports mentorship, and development.

I'd like to propose the establishment of a Sports and Exercise Science Institute to be established in either of the running regions, but preferably in Eldoret town or Nandi Hills.

The goal of this institute would be to train athletes and sports professionals in various fields related to sports and exercise, ultimately serving as a centre of excellence for sports education, training, and research.

As you're well aware, Kenya is famous for producing world-class athletes, particularly in long and middle-distance running.

Recently there is an upsurge in the 100 metres dash because of the amazing (Ferdinand) Omanyala effect! However, not every athlete can achieve this same level of success, and many struggle to transition into other professional careers after their sports days are over.

The Sports and Exercise Science Institute would give these athletes and sports persons a platform to develop new careers in fields such as sports medicine, health, psychology, management, physical therapy, media and nutrition.

Your Excellency, by offering a range of courses and training programmes, the institute would help athletes broaden their skill sets and find new opportunities in life outside running.

President William Ruto cheers athletes during the 2020 Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo National Stadium. The President should consider commissioning a Sports and Exercise Science Institute in the athletic-rich North Rift. F Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Additionally, the proposed institute would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, including training grounds, gyms, and laboratories.

Here, active athletes will train and improve their skills under the guidance of knowledgeable, experienced-educated coaches and trainers who may be doubling as lecturers at the institution as well.

The institute would also engage in research and development activities aimed at improving sports performance and promoting healthy living through sports and exercise.

By sharing research findings with sports organizations, athletes, and the general public, we could enhance the understanding of how sports and exercise contribute to the overall health and wellness of our people.

This might be the only way that we can fight cancer and other terminal illnesses as a country. Establishing a Sports and Exercise Science Institute in Kenya would not only benefit athletes but also contribute to the development of sports in the country.

This would lead to more competitive Kenyan athletes, improved sports education and training, and growth in sports-related industries like sports garments and apparel manufacturing.

Remember this will create thousands of jobs directly and indirectly - a situation that we so badly need as a country!

In conclusion, Your Excellency, I believe the proposed Sports and Exercise Science Institute would be a game-changer for Kenya and the rest of East Africa's sports industry.

I sincerely hope you'll consider supporting and endorsing the establishment of this much-needed institute and move with speed by putting in place the right team to look into its viability.

Thank you for your time and consideration, Your Excellency.

Sincerely,

Meshack K. Sang