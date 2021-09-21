Ferdinand Omanyala
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Omanyala on track to becoming a genuine global sprints legend

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Time is on his side. Remember, Fredricks is the oldest man to have run a 200m in under 20 seconds, clocking 19.99sec in Rome on July 12, 2002 aged 34 years 283 days.
  • If Omanyala stays clean, stays healthy, and keeps the hunger and discipline he has exhibited this season, I dare say, Kenyans could be on the way to owning their first truly global athletic sprints legend. I am sure, the late Seraphino Antao would agree.

I just cannot help writing about Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa in this column. Please understand.

