Of conniving shylocks, gullible runners and wasted life earnings

Legendary athlete Henry Rono, who broke four world records when he was an active athlete, speaks during an interview with Nation Sport at his home in Kaptargon village, Nandi County on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya (AK) has held seminars across the country to sensitise runners on proper investment of their earnings, anti-doping controls and proper time management
  • Major athletics championships and city marathons have either been cancelled or postponed in view of Covid-19
  • Whoever coined the phrase “a fool and his money are soon parted” may have had sportsmen in mind


As much as the local athletics federation has covered a lot of ground in improving financial literacy among our athletes,  it appears that the problem is  still with us.

