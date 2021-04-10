Henry Rono: From frying pan into fire?

Legendary athlete Henry Rono, shows the four world records he broke emblazoned on his jacket during an interview with Nation Sport at his home in Kaptargon village, Nandi County on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two years after returning home former athletics star still suffering
  • He needs help, especially medical, says younger brother Meli, who is housing fallen legend
  • Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui maintains that an athletes’ welfare fund is the best way forward.

On November 21, 2019, distance running legend Henry Rono landed at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, happy to be back home after 33 roller-coaster years in the United States of America.

