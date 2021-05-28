‘Minor sports’ have been a big letdown to the country

In this undated file photo, Kenya Breweries chairman Brian Hobson (left) hands over Perpetual Champion trophy to national darts champion Alex Kavisi of Bandari Darts Club, Mombasa.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Entire families would converge around tiny black and white TV sets to enjoy their weekly doses of darts
  • More intriguing was the fact that even with booze flowing freely, “KBL Festival of Darts” was widely perceived as a 'family show'
  • No wonder the much-loved game of darts of old has since receded to the backwaters of sports, at least in the Kenyan context

Once upon a time, when all Kenyans still used to watch KBC – and this is not a slight to the national broadcaster – there used to be a must-watch TV program that aired at prime on weekends. It was called "KBL Festival of Darts".

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.