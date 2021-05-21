Kenyan judo finally picks itself up from the mat

Kenya Judo Federation president Shadrack Maluki

Kenya Judo Federation president Shadrack Maluki bids bye to the Kenyan judo team for the African Games on August 13, 2019.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maluki’s election victory is the latest in a series of positive stories from a sport that for so many years has been in the doldrums.

Early this week, there was some great news for Kenyan judo following the election of Kenya Judo Federation president Shadrack Maluki as the new Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Guardiola hopes 'lion' Aguero gets fitting send-off

  2. All set for Central Rift World U-20 pre-trials

  3. Steve Omondi: Kenyan judo finally picks itself up from the mat

  4. PRIME Brigid Kosgei: Olympic marathon gold a bigger catch for me than world record

  5. Senegal denies paying Lamine Diack's legal fees

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.