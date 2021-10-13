Mental health issues big challenge for athletes

Hosea Macharinyang

Hoseah Macharinyang cruises to victory in the senior men's 12-kilometre race during the national cross-country trials at the Ngong racecourse in this undated file photo. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Sports persons are not super humans as we often think and may also feel vulnerable at certain moments in their careers
  • Back at home, Athletics Kenya is not blind to the fact that certain athletes are experiencing mental health struggles
  • An athlete cannot perform well when he or she is not in the right state of mind; events on the track and pitch can also affect their mental health and how they relate to other people in their lives

No one can survive in life through lone ranger tactics rather we all need a shoulder to lean on in tough times.

