Kenya cross country legend Macharinyang found dead in West Pokot

Hosea Macharinyang

Hosea Macharinyang cruises to victory in the senior men's 12-kilometre race during the national cross-country trials at the Ngong racecourse in this undated file photo. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Confirming the incident, West Pokot Sub County Commissioner Kennedy Lunalo said family members found the body of the athlete hanging by a rope inside a store used for keeping livestock feeds on Saturday
  • He is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness for some time
  • Lunalo said the body has been moved to the mortuary at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital awaiting post-mortem


The lifeless body of veteran cross country runner Hosea Mwok Macharinyang has been found hanging by a rope in a store at the family home in Murkwijit village, West Pokot County. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.