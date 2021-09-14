Kwale rally to feature strict Covid protocols

Kenya's rally driver Ian Duncan and Kenya's co-driver Tej Sehmi drive over a stream during the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally Kenya at the Kenya Wildlife Services Institute in Naivasha, Kenya, on April 24, 2021, ahead of the return of the World Rally Championship (WRC) scheduled in Kenya in June 2021 after 19 years.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • We know it is a big challenge but we are ready. We are getting ready for the Mini Classic Rally in November before we put all our efforts into organising the real big Marathon Raid Rally in February next year,” said Ghose. 
  • The Mini-Classic rally, which will be a precursor to the main event, is scheduled to run from November 4-6. The Mini Classic Rally will cover a total distance of approximately 1,000 kilometre on stages in and around Kenya. 

The Mombasa Motor Club will follow strict Covid-19 protocols in organising the KCB Ramisi Rally in Kwale on Saturday. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.