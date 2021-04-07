Kenyan’s Istanbul exploits shine bright in the gloom of lockdown

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich competes in the Women's Marathon at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on September 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Amidst the gloom that permeated throughout the country in this coronavirus period, Ruth was the bright spark, which gave millions of Kenyans a reason to smile as she clocked 1:04.01 to set a new world record
  • As sports stakeholders, we were mightily disappointed by the government’s decision to suspend all sporting activities in the country as part of new measures to reduce the ravaging third wave of the virus
  • Befittingly, world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie had only a few minutes earlier set the tone for a glorious morning by clocking the course’s best record of 59:35

For those who have interacted with Ruth Chepng’etich, she comes across as a quiet, submissive lady.

