Classy Kandie wins Istanbul Half Marathon title

Kibiwott Kandie is the 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon champion.

Kandie, the world record holder over the distance, set a new course record of 59:35 to beat compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in an exciting battle.

Kandie ran a tactical race sticking with the pack of five athletes before increasing his pace after crossing the 18km mark.

Kamworor followed with Ethiopia’s Walelegn Amdework in tow but they couldn’t match the world half marathon record holder who managed to win the race with ease.

Kamworor, who was taking part in his first international race since he recovered from a motorbike accident in Eldoret last year, settled second in 59:38.