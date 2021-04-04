Classy Kandie wins Istanbul Half Marathon title

  • Kandie, the world record holder over the distance, set a new course record of 59:33 to beat compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in an exciting battle
  • Kandie ran a tactical race sticking with the pack of five athletes before increasing his pace after crossing the 18km mark
  • Kamworor, who was taking part in his first international race since he recovered from a motorbike accident in Eldoret last year, settled second in 59:37

Kibiwott Kandie is the 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon champion. 

