Ruth Chepng'etich sets new world half marathon record

Ruth Chepng'etich is the new world half marathon record holder (mixed gender).

Chepng'etich tore the field apart to win her third at the Istanbul Half Marathon title in one hour, four minutes and one second (1:04:02), smashing the previous world record held by Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh by 29 seconds.

She managed to shake off the rich field, exchanging leads with Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw before surging forward in the last two kilometres to bag victory.

The world marathon champion was over the moon at the finish line and couldn’t believe that she had broken the world record.

“I knew the course well despite the cold weather. I didn’t expect I could lower the world record time by a few seconds. I’m so happy and this is due to good preparations,” said Chepng'etich.

Yalemzerf finished a distant second in 1:04:40 in a race that saw debutant Hellen Obiri and world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei struggle to keep up with the pace.