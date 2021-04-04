Ruth Chepng'etich sets new world half marathon record

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich competes in the Women's Marathon at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on September 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Chepng'etich smashed the previous world record held by Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh
  • Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw finished second in 1:04:40 in a race that saw debutant Hellen Obiri and world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei struggle to keep up with the pace
  • Obiri was third in 1:04:51 while Joan Chelimo came fourth in 1:05:09 ahead of Kosgei who timed 1:06:01

Ruth Chepng'etich is the new world half marathon record holder (mixed gender).

