Kenya needs a change of tack to achieve rugby World Cup dream

Kenya Commercial Bank's fullback Levy Amunga (left) shields the ball from Kabras Sugar's centre Tomici Sinaite during their Kenya Cup match at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on November 30, 2019. Kabras won 19-03. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • The petitioners were offended by the fact an African qualifier, involving African nations, was being hosted in a different continent
  • I am more inclined to start my own petition to the Kenya Rugby Union to radically change their age-old strategy to take us to the Promised Land
  • The quarters will see Namibia battle Burkina Faso, Senegal play Algeria, Uganda take on Kenya and Zimbabwe face Côte d’Ivoire

It has been said that the rough and tumble game of rugby is a thugs game played by gentlemen. To that, I add it is followed by gentlemen too.

