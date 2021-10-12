Kenya natural choice to host Africa’s first World Athletics Championships

Left to right- Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, Kenya's Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and Kirimi Kaberia, then Sports PS, in Monaco in 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Noise to bring the championship to Kenya started in 2019 after World Athletics (WA) announced that the event would be held on a rotational basis across continents
  • Athletics Kenya, two Tuesdays ago announced that Kenya had officially presented a bid to WA to host the sport’s showpiece event in Nairobi
  • The country successfully hosted the 1987 All Africa Games in Nairobi and the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa


One event that puts Rwanda firmly on the global sporting map is the Tour du Rwanda cycling race.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.