Girl power: Top driver Maxine 4th in ARC rankings

Betika’s all- female sponsored team in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from left; Linet Ayuko, Maxine Wahome and Chantal Young.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The 2022 WRC calendar will begin with the Monte Carlo Rally on January 21-24 followed by Sweden Rally on February 24-27, Croatia Rally will be held on April 21-24, Portugal Rally on May 19-22 , Italy Rally is scheduled for June 2-5, Safari Rally will be sixth round on the WRC calendar on June 23-26 and Estonia Rally will be held on July 14-17.
  • Finland Rally is planned for August 18-21, Greece Rally September 8-11, New Zealand Rally will be making a comeback to the WRC calendar after a decade on September 29- October 2, Spain Rally is scheduled for October 20-23 and Japan Rally will be the season ender on November 10-13.

The all-female crew of Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko finished fourth overall in the African Rally Championship (ARC) Series table standings after taking position six in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally at the weekend. The duo also emerged winners of the ARC2 Class category. 

